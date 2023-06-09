Look Back ... to Piedmont Housing Authority's high standards, 1998

June 9, 1948, in The Star: Dr. and Mrs. Gerald Woodruff and family have returned from Tuscaloosa, where yesterday Gerald Woodruff Jr. received his degree from the University of Alabama. The graduate will enter Tulane University in the fall. Also this date: Floyd Nuhn, president of the Anniston chapter of cost accountants, last night was elected to represent the chapter at the 29th annual International Cost Accountants Conference to be held in New York later this month. Those attending the chapter’s meeting last night were Hugh Reeves, Den Johnson, George Morris, Lewis Gray, Ora Haynes, Warner Cox, Alex Sawyer, Winston Brooke, Marvin Harris, Roger Milroy and Mr. Nuhn.
June 9, 1998, in The Star: Piedmont Housing Authority executive director Keith Word told Piedmont City Council members last night that the town’s housing authority has become a model for the state. The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development recently awarded the Piedmont authority an evaluation score of 92.5, naming the agency a “high performer” in the country. Among other accomplishments, the housing authority has instituted new youth programs and recently completed a renovation of 75 units in the city’s three public housing complexes. A $63,000 Public Housing Drug Elimination grant last year paid for additional law enforcement patrols of buildings and for youth programs designed to keep kids off the streets.