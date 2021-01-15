Look Back ... to personalities at Alexandria High School, 1946

Jan. 15, 1946, in The Star: The senior class of Alexandria High School has made its“Who’s Who” selections for the year. Several students got tagged with multiple labels, such as Geraldine Shuffield, who is the “prettiest girl” and the “best-dressed girl” and Henry McDonald, who is the “boy most likely to succeed” and “friendliest boy.” Nora Dean Dickie is the “girl most likely to succeed” and “smartest girl,” while Fred Tyson was the “most handsome boy,” “biggest flirt,” “silliest boy” and “dumbest boy.” There were also names attached to the labels “most conceited,” “laziest,” “biggest baby” and “biggest pest.” Also this date: Charles C. Knight, owner and manager of Rainbow Inn, advises the public in an ad that he has the “finest drive-in in this area.” Located two miles east of Oxford on the Atlanta Highway, Rainbow Inn serves sandwiches, cold drinks and short orders to please the palate, and boasts a full service station with a complete range of automotive products for the motorist. Open 24 hours, it’s a great place to bring a date, too. Demperson to register as a voter.
Jan. 15, 1996, in The Star: Jefferson County District Judge David Barnes today delivered the keynote address during the third annual Martin Luther King Jr. holiday breakfast at Carver Community Center. “Easy living has resulted in a lost of our work ethic,” Judge Barnes told a disappointing turnout of about 80 people, which included 20 kids shipped in from local boys and girls clubs. “And we have placed fewer responsibilities on our children. So when they go into the workplace, they are offering excuses when they fail to meet the challenge.”