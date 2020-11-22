Look Back ... to peacetime Thanksgiving, 1945

Nov. 22, 1945, in The Star: Anniston paused today for the traditional day of thanks, and special religious services set the keynote for the city’s celebration of the first peacetime Thanksgiving in four years. All stores and offices were closed for a full holiday, and city and county schools dismissed yesterday afternoon for a weekend holiday. Classes will be resumed Monday. A community Thanksgiving service was held at 10 this morning at the Church of St. Michael and All Angels with Chaplain G. W. Otteson of Fort McClellan delivering the principal address. Soldiers at the fort observed a full holiday, with traditional menus of turkey and all the trimmings served in the mess halls. Also this date: From the Personals column, we learn that Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Glenn Andrews will arrive soon from New Orleans to make their home in Anniston. Mr. Andrews is a brother of Mrs. Robert W. Dethlefs. Meanwhile, Lt. and Mrs. Gilbert E. Shockley (Louise McNaron) are visiting in St. Louis and will arrive in Anniston for a visit with Mr. and Mrs. Thomas G. McNaron while en route to Pensacola, Fla.
Nov. 22, 1995, in The Star: Buoyed by an influx of federal money, local officials began cutting grass and clearing away brush in northern Calhoun County today for a project to convert abandoned railroad lines into a hiking and biking trail that will stretch to the Georgia line. Several officials involved in the Chief Ladiga Trail project met yesterday afternoon in the office of Sen. Doug Ghee, D-Anniston, to talk about the project's status. Also this date: Adding insult to injury, a photograph published yesterday by the Tuscaloosa news — taken at the Iron Bowl a few days previous — shows receiver Curtis Brown seeming to be in bounds in the back of the end zone as he grabs a pass from Freddie Kitchens on the Crimson Tide’s final drive. But was he truly in possession of the ball at the point? The officials ruled no catch and Alabama didn’t put up much of an argument. It lost to Auburn 31-27.