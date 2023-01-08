Look Back ... to pay raise negotiations for city police, firemen, 1948

Jan. 8, 1948, in The Star: Both employment and production are increasing at a steady rate at the local plant of the J. I. Case Co., company president L. R. Clausen said here this morning. The Anniston branch of the case organization was purchased by the farm implement manufacturer last week from the Kilby Steel Company. “We are very well satisfied with the progress made thus far in the operation of our new Anniston plant,” Clausen said. Also this date: Spokesmen for Anniston police and fire department yesterday afternoon rejected the $10-a-month raise to its members announced earlier in the day by Mayor E. D. Banks. The two employee groups say that figure, amounting an approximate five percent pay increase, is insufficient, and they’re holding out for a 15 percent increase.
Jan. 8, 1998, in The Star: Anniston High School head coach Schuessler Ware, in his first season as head of the varsity basketball program, has made some mighty big strides in bringing back the Bulldogs as a contender. Ware’s county coaching fraternity rewarded his hard work by putting him and his team on the hot seat as the top seed in the Boys Calhoun County Basketball Tournament. Anniston’s record so far is 12-4.