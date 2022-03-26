Look Back ... to pausing the effort for high school walls, 1997

March 26, 1947, in The Star: The Weather Bureau Office at 720 Quintard Avenue is operating under the direction of a commissioned meteorologist for the first time since the instruments were removed and the status of the station reduced in 1932. “Far from being closed as rumor has indicated, the Weather Bureau Office in Anniston is planning to improve its service and all records and facilities of this office continue at the disposal of industrial, professional [and] agricultural interests and residents of the community and vicinity,” said the new meteorologist, Paul M. Hannum. Also this date: Ed Jordan, a popular man around town, has been named manager of the Jitney Jungle Store No. 2, succeeding W. B. Moore, who died recently. A native of Anniston, Mr. Jordan has been connected with the store since its opening in 1931. Mr. Jordan was a three-letter athlete at Anniston High School and is a Marine veteran of World War II.
March 26, 1997, in The Star: The Anniston City Council unanimously approved the final two city school board members last night after nearly two months of controversy, giving the open spots to former City Councilman Chester Weeks and local NAACP president Roosevelt Parker. Also this date: Anniston High School might not be getting permanent classroom walls after all, according to information brought to the Anniston school board yesterday by the architect assigned to carry out the project. After Julian Jenkins explained several difficulties that would escalate the cost of the project beyond the money allocated for it –- sprinklers throughout the interior, for example –- the three-person school board agreed to drop the project, at least temporarily. Anniston High School contains 127,000 square feet of floor space.