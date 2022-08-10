Look Back ... to Oxford's plans for library dedication, 1947

Aug. 10, 1947, in The Star: Four days from today the city of Oxford will dedicate its new library building in an afternoon ceremony presided over by Col. Harry M. Ayers, publisher of The Anniston Star. Cakes and Brunswick stew will be for sale, and one of the highlights of the program will be a concert by the Oxford High School Band under the direction of Lamar Triplett. The building and funds committee, headed by Mrs. M. J. Williams as chairman, has been raising money and making plans for the modern brick building since 1945. The new building will be ready to occupy Sept. 1. Also this date: A full-page advertisement placed by Anniston Hardware Co. celebrates its 60th year in business in Anniston, having been founded in 1887. Anniston Hardware is located at 1118 Noble Street and its phone number is the single digit 1.
Aug. 10, 1997, in The Star: Because construction work at Lineville’s high school and elementary school is running a tad behind schedule these days, Clay County School Superintendent Don Fulbright and members of the school board have pushed back the first days of classes by two weeks, to Aug. 27.