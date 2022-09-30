Look Back ... to Oxford's goal for Community Chest, 1947

Sept. 30, 1947, in The Star: Local leaders in Oxford have completed plans for the annual financial campaign to benefit the Oxford Community Chest, which will be launched tomorrow morning with a goal of $3,000. The town’s Boy Scout and Girl Scout group, the summer recreation program and general welfare needs will be met with this fund. The appeal is being directed by Oxford real estate agent J. H. “Moon” Phillips. Also this date: “It is according to the American and Christian tradition and to the credit of the leadership in Washington that the citizens of this country feel responsible for feeding and clothing the unfortunate of the world,” Charles Dobbins declared in a talk before the Civitan Club yesterday. Mr. Dobbins, a former Anniston resident who left the city to enter the service and is now located in Montgomery, was introduced by Judge Clyde Brittain.
Sept. 30, 1997, in The Star: Fort McClellan officials have cut off the drinking water supply at the Reilly Lake Camp Site on the north end of the fort, claiming that the water is contaminated by dangerous bacteria. Inspectors for the Noble Army Health Clinic discovered the presence of fecal bacteria. A fort spokesman said the contaminated water at the camp won’t affect the fort’s water supply as a whole. “This is not anybody’s drinking water,” said Lt. Col. Rick Thomas.