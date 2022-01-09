Look Back ... to Oxford's basketball victory, 1947

Jan. 9, 1947, in The Star: Oxford’s Yellow Jackets “came out of the kinks” in last night’s games against McAdory High School and defeated the Jefferson County team in both skill levels: The varsity boys beat McAdory 36-28, while the “B” team beat the opponent 37-22. Chuck Miller, the Jackets’ rangy pivot man, turned in his best performance in the four games played so far this season. He scored 12 points, while Jim Stovall, Douglas Snow and Ned Hughes play a top-notch defensive game. Also this date: No Confederate veterans are still alive and residing in Calhoun County, but 12 women are listed as widows of Confederate veterans, according to Miss Frances Gorrie, director of the County Department of Public Welfare. Six live in Anniston, three live in Oxford, and Ohatchee, Jacksonville and Piedmont have one each. [For current historians interested in such matters, the article does list their names and addresses.]
Jan. 9, 1997, in The Star: A first-of-its-kind federal grant of $40,000 was announced this morning to encourage regional economic development in this area of northeast Alabama and bordering counties of Georgia.