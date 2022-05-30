Look Back … to Oxford’s development of homegrown industry, 1947

May 30, 1947, in The Star: Gen. Jonathan Wainwright, hero of the Battle of Bataan but later spent several years as prisoner of the Japanese, spent last night in the home of Carson Whitson of Talladega. Gen. Wainwright, who visited Anniston soon after his return from overseas, was en route from Kansas City to Tallahassee, Fla., at the time of his overnight stop with Mr. Whitson. Also this date: In a profile article about Oxford’s industries, we learn that the town of population 2,250 was founded by farmers and until the early years of the present century served as the cotton market town for several counties around. But now industries are part of its commercial mix, including textile mills, a western-style saddle company, a bottling company and others. The oldest industry is Southern Mills Corporation, which was founded approximately 1910 and normally employs around 140. Alabama Webbing and Tape Co. employ 23 in the production of cotton tape for laundry tags, carpet binding, zipper tapes, lamp wicks and belting. Mr. P. H. Slaughter of Columbus, Ga., started the company in September 1946. Russell Saddle Co. has operated in Oxford for the past 10 years under the guidance of Mr. J. R. Russell and specializes in sturdy ranch saddles, though it also turns out ornate rodeo saddles, too.
May 30, 1997, in The Star: The students, staff and parents of Tenth Street Elementary School collected more than 4,000 unneeded telephone books to win first place in the BellSouth Telephone Book Recycling Campaign. The contest was open to schools across Calhoun County. Tenth Street Elementary will receive a check from BellSouth for $400 for its efforts.