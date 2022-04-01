Look Back ... to Oxford Lake getting ready for season, 1947

April 1, 1947, in The Star: A complete program of rejuvenation is in store for Oxford Lake Park, popular for more than 50 years with local picnickers and amusement seekers, and most of that seasonal refreshment has been completed. The lake, now under the management of W. E. Morgan and F. Paisley Davis, will continue the usual free admission to the park and picnic grounds. New tables, benches, lighting and barbecue pits have all been installed. Also new on the site is a restaurant featuring chicken dinners, and a couple of new rides. The swimming pool has been modernized to include a new system of chlorination. Park police will help keep everything safe and orderly, another addition to the park’s attractive features. Also this date: Alex Sawyer, a local young man who spent two years as an Army instructor in code at Fort Benning during the war, will lead a radio class for boys at the Anniston YMCA, located on East 12th Street. The class is primarily for boys 15 and older to give them the practical knowledge to pass the licensing test to be an amateur radio operator.
April 1, 1997, in The Star: The continuation of public schools might be in peril due to decreasing support nationwide, according to one speaker at the Alabama Education Association’s annual convention. Former University of Alabama President Dr. David Mathews delivered the sobering assessment to about 600 state public educators yesterday: “Based on over 10 years of research on public schools and the public, I am forced to say what I never thought I would say, what I never thought I would think: It is not inevitable that the public school system that you and I have known all of our lives will exist in the 21st century.” Also this date: The Committee of Unified Leadership honored Calhoun County’s Habitat for Humanity this morning for building relationships as well as building houses. COUL, a biracial group founded 20 years ago to help resolve racial problems, presented Habitat’s president, the Rev. Dee Wade, and its executive director, Bill Wright, with its 1997 Human Service award. Habitat will be dedicating a new house on 23rd Street in Anniston tomorrow morning.