Look Back ... to Overbrook Forest annexed to Oxford, 1997

Oct. 29, 1947, in The Star: Hundreds of holiday-minded people jammed Gurnee Avenue and the grounds around the Municipal Auditorium this morning as the gigantic “Trade Week Mardi Gras” was formally opened by Anniston City Commission Chairman E. D. Banks. Joining him in welcoming people to Anniston was Peggy Elder, Miss Alabama of 1947. The Anniston High School band, directed by Paul Jackson, marched through the downtown district and performed in front of the speaker’s platform prior to the opening address. Also this date: A Halloween party will be held at the Eastaboga School tomorrow night at 7, to include games, contests and fortune telling. The king and queen of Eastaboga Junior High School will be crowned and a male beauty pageant will be held. Proceeds will be used by the school’s PTA to benefit programs in the grade 1-8 school. Contestants in the male beauty pageant include Ruffin Canada, Hugh Pace, Lewis Turner, Walt Haynes, J. W. Cowden, Willie Thweatt, Macon Ray, Rufus Dowdey, Amos Canady and Bill Wingo.
Oct. 29, 1997, in The Star: Three months after having its residents’ annexation request turned down by the city of Oxford, a 60-acre subdivision is now in the city limits. The Oxford City Council last night voted to annex nearly 80 acres of property that was in DeArmanville, including the Overbrook Forest subdivision. The annexation applies to DeArmanville Properties Co. Inc., which covers approximately 19 acres, and Overbrook Forest, encompassing around 60 acres and 42 residents. Also this date: Four landowners in Golden Springs finally saw the city of Anniston rezone their property from residential to neighborhood shopping center. The action at a council meeting last night allows stores and shops to be built near residences, and paves the way, if he chooses, for businessman Jim Nolan to build a service station, food mart and car wash at a corner of Golden Springs and Greenbrier-Dear roads.