Look Back ... to outside praise for Anniston HS band, 1946

Nov. 3, 1946, in The Star: A split has developed in the Alabama Democratic Party over the question of whether the Boswell Amendment should be ratified by voters in the upcoming election. It’s the measure that removes property ownership as a condition of registration but adds stringent educational and character-based criteria. Backers say it’s needed to prevent a “flood of Negro registration,” while opponents say the amendment’s methods could be used by county registrars to disenfranchise any groups they want to keep away from the ballot box. On its editorial page, The Star opposes the amendment, calling it an “iniquitous measure,” although the editorial declares, “The Anniston Star believes as strongly as anyone in white supremacy throughout the United States.” It goes on to state, “But we also believe that we cannot enjoy a maximum of prosperity here in Alabama until both whites and blacks are raised to a higher level of intelligence and productivity.” Also this date: Anniston High School’s band has made a name for itself this year which threatens to overshadow the record of the football team. Publicized and praised by sports writers of the cities the young musicians have visited with the team, they have been called by some the best high school band in the state. Their intricate formations, almost perfect marching and superb music have won far more praise than the football team on many occasions. The band is directed by Prof. L. P. Jackson, who has devised original and entertaining routines.
Nov. 3, 1996, in The Star: Unlike several other contests this election season, the contest for a Jacksonville Board of Education seat is being conducted respectfully and politely between Mike Zenanko, an instructor and supervisor at Jacksonville State University’s Learning Resource Center, and Mike Limerick, an administrator at Anniston Medical Clinic, a doctors’ partnership office on 10th Street. Choosing not to run for a board seat again is Dr. Bruce Cunningham. Also this date: Editorial staffing changes at The Star continue this week with the promotion of Catherine Downing from assistant metro editor to features editor. Downing, 43, came to The Star in 1986 and worked in three different departments successively before being named a department editor.