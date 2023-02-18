Look Back ... to order closing Johnston Elementary, 1998

Feb. 18, 1948, in The Star: The months-old question of requested raises for Anniston police and firemen was no nearer settlement today after a citizens committee appeared before the Anniston City Commission yesterday afternoon asking for a “yes or no” answer. Mayor E. D. Banks and one of the commissioners said there’d be raises as soon as the city had enough income to allow for the larger salaries, but a knowledgeable spokesman for the citizens said he had reviewed city records and determined there was in fact enough on hand to pay for the raises. The employees and their citizen supporters are seeking a 15 percent raise. Meanwhile, last night, in the park opposite the apartment house where the mayor lives at 822 Quintard, someone is alleged to have burned a small cross, and left a vaguely threatening note at the scene. It’s not clear whether the incident was connected to the pay-raise controversy.
Feb. 18, 1998, in The Star: U.S. District Court Judge Lynwood Smith yesterday signed the long-awaited order that will close Johnston Elementary School after this year and free the Anniston school board to use a $3.7 million bond issue to renovate the remaining elementary schools. Smith’s signature was the final one necessary for the document to take effect. The next tasks for Anniston school officials are to meet with architects and seek bids for the renovations and to create maps of new school zones so that the right number of pupils and teachers will be at each location.