Look Back ... to Opry and bike races on the 4th, 1947

July 3, 1947, in The Star: Final arrangements have been completed for the huge Fourth of July celebration at Oxford Lake park, and a full program for the day’s and the night’s entertainment is planned. Park management expects the largest crowd in the history of the park. A company of Grand Ole Opry stars, including Cowboy Copas, Frankie “Pee Wee” King, the Golden West Cowboys and other have been contracted to appear at the park. A road around the lake has been completed and a miniature train will operate around the lake. Fireworks will of course be displayed after it gets dark. Meanwhile, at Zinn Park in Anniston, festivities take the form of athletic competitions for all. One highlight will be bicycle races on Moore Avenue, between 11th and 14th Streets, for boys in three age categories. There’ll be a horseshoe pitching contest, a swim meet and a pet show. And of course, the final in the city marbles tournament will begin at 1 p.m.
July 3, 1997, in The Star: Using money made from the city’s sale of Jaycee Park, the Anniston Police Department is buying 15 new cars, which will help freshen the department’s 50-car fleet. The new cars will be all white, not black and white, which saves all of $380 per vehicle. Chief Wayne Chandler said he could still use 30 more in the near future.