Look Back ... to opposition to incinerator, 1997

Dec. 20, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Dec. 20, 1997, in The Star: Opponents of a $575 million incinerator being built in Anniston are complaining to the Environmental Protection Agency that the facility would violate the civil rights of poor and minority residents living nearby. However, the chapter president of the local NAACP, Roosevelt Parker, says he was never notified about the complaint and doesn’t believe the incinerator poses any particular danger to the community’s black residents. “I’ve been going to meetings out at the depot to find out what they’re doing and I think they’re doing the right thing to try to clean it up. I don’t think these people are concerned with racism. I think it’s just another attempt to stop that incinerator,” Parker said. The complaint was filed two days ago and states that “the operation of the proposed chemical weapons incinerator at the Anniston Army Depot … will disproportionately and adversely harm people of African-American ancestry and low income [people] living near the facility.”