Look Back ... to opportunities for Black veterans, 1947

July 20, 1947, in The Star: An editorial today takes note, with regret, of the fussing and backbiting between the previous and the current administrations of Anniston city government. The writer particularly regrets the controversy that has concerned the operation of Anniston Memorial Hospital, which recently lost its administrator to different job elsewhere. The writer calls for the hospital to be divorced from City Hall politics and be operated instead by an independent and qualified board of trustees who would hire the administrator. Also this date: A thorough writeup on the program for training young Black veterans at Cobb Avenue High School tells how they gain knowledge in the fields of auto mechanics and cabinetry. A high school continuation course, whereby veterans may acquire a high school diploma, was established there in June 1946. The auto mechanics shop is presided over by Theodore Fox, who attended Selma University and graduated from a technical training program conducted by General Motors. The cabinetmaking program is currently based inside the high school, but soon it will have its own dedicated building on campus. [A photograph accompanying the article shows Mr. Fox with two of his students.]
July 20, 1997, in The Star: The Anniston Star will become a morning newspaper beginning Sept. 1, according to a published announcement from the board members of Consolidated Publishing Company. Each daily edition will arrive on subscribers’ doorsteps and in paper boxes no later than 6:30 each morning. The company made the milestone decision in consideration of Anniston’s current employment structure: No longer a primary industrial town where people clock in early and punch out in the afternoon, Anniston now has many more workers who’d be more likely to read a paper in the morning than in the evening.