Look Back ... to opening Ladiga Trail's first section, 1996

Sept. 29, 1946, in The Star: Anniston High School students celebrated Friday night’s 12-0 victory over the Bessemer High School football team with a post-game get-together in the building that currently serves as the YMCA headquarters, 112 E. 12th Street. Nearly 300 boys and girls enjoyed games and dancing from 10 p.m. until midnight. Among the games played was a version of the old English game of skittles, which attracted a crowd all through the evening. Some of the guests were visitors from Bessemer. Also this date: The official attendance in New Orleans yesterday for the college football game between Tulane and Alabama was 64,317, the largest regular-season football crowd ever to gather for a contest in the South. The Crimson Tide pulled the plug on the Green Wave, but only by the barest of scores: 7 to 6. Lots of rain after the first quarter and a pesky Tulane defense kept the Tide’s margin of victory slender.
Sept. 29, 1996, in The Star: An early morning downpour Saturday might have slightly dampened turnout, but it did not lessen the significance of Piedmont’s Chief Ladiga Trail official grand opening after seven years of talk and planning. Calhoun and Cleburne counties and the cities of Anniston, Jacksonville, Piedmont and Weaver all contributed something to the project, which was ultimately made possible through federal transportation grants, 20 percent of which was matched by local governments. The section that opened yesterday is 8.9 miles long and is the 815th Rails to Trails project to be completed in the U.S., according to a spokeswoman for the National Rails to Trails Conservancy. Near-term plans call for an additional three miles to be built east of the new Piedmont section, and then for a Jacksonville section to be built. Despite the rain, 300 to 400 people turned out for Piedmont’s landmark event yesterday morning.