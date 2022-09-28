Look Back ... to opening day imminent for brand-new Gamecocks, 1947

Sept. 28, 1947, in The Star: The beginning of a new era in local college football will be unveiled at Memorial Stadium in Anniston Oct. 2 as coach Don Salls and his Jacksonville State Teachers College Gamecocks attempt to live up to their preseason rating as one of the better small-college teams in the South. The opening game will pit the powerful Gamecocks — arrayed in their brilliant new red and white uniforms — against Gordon Military College. (The mascot change to Gamecocks had been announced in December 1946.) Also this date: Anniston will open its third branch library in recent years Oct. 1 when a modest collection of books will be available on the second floor of the North Noble Community Center, which faces 22nd Street at that corner. [The space today is a vacant lot.] The librarian will be Mrs. C. M. Woodruff, who will keep the facility open every weekday afternoon from 2-6 p.m. The community center proved to be very popular this past summer, as it boasts an outdoor swimming pool and separate rooms where Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts meet. Anniston’s other branch libraries are at Glen Addie, in the housing project, and in Oxanna, over the fire hall at F Street and Wilmer Avenue.
Sept. 28, 1997, in The Star: The closure on Sept. 17 of the MCD plant that made microwave ovens continues to reverberate through the labor community. “Those people were family,” says Juanita Estes, who inspected products on the MCD assembly line. “We’d pull pranks on each other and joke, you know, like family does. It hurts just like someone died.” Some employees of the approximately 700 who were laid off face the daunting reality of needing to find new income, sometimes with new skills. “That’s going to be a big adjustment,” says Bridget Burney, dean of student services at Ayers State Technical College.