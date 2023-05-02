Look Back ... to open house at a dry cleaners, 1948

May 2, 1948, in The Star: Visitors’ week will be observed at Mallory Cleaners this week, starting tomorrow, owner Roger Mallory announced. The public is invited to visit the new plant to see the latest method of dry cleaning, pressing and caring for clothes. A completely new cleaning process and all new machinery are in full operation at the store, which has moved from 416 South Noble to 507 Noble Street. At the new location, during the summer, the roof will be flooded with two inches of water to cool the interior of the building, enabling employees to maintain the same speed of cleaning and pressing the year round. Mr. Mallory has been in the dry cleaning business for the past 20 years.
May 2, 1998, in The Star: The Calhoun County Unit of the American Cancer Society is gearing up for the fifth annual Relay for Life event, sponsored this year by Becon Construction and Stringfellow Memorial Hospital. The noncompetitive relay will be May 8, 1998, at Oxford High School’s Lamar Field. The nighttime affair will last until 6 the next morning.