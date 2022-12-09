Look Back ... to only one basketball starter from previous year, 1947

Dec. 9, 1947, in The Star: Coach “Bulldog” Johnson’s Anniston cagers will haul up the curtain on the local hardwoods Thursday night when they play Gadsden here to help open the season for high school basketball. Billy Wyatt, captain and only returning regular, will be joined by several new boys, including John Burell and Billy Ferguson, products of nearby junior high schools. Coming up from last year’s “B” team will be Charlie Jones, Jimmy Grigg, Latham Stewart, Bob Henderson, George Rollins, James Bowman, Jerry Chastain and Wallis Ferguson, while Howard Waldrep, a transfer, will round out the Bulldog basketball roster.
Dec. 9, 1997, in The Star: The city of Anniston and the Calhoun County Commission will present written proposals next week to become the parent government for the redevelopment of Fort McClellan. The two plans come months after sometimes acrimonious talk about which entity will “control” the fort after it closes down in less than two years. Disagreement is still rampant among officials over which government should be chosen, and how. The Defense Department has previously told local officials that any local development body needs the support of a permanent geographical government entity, such as the state, a county or a city. The presentations will be made at the meeting next week of the Council of Elected Leaders. Also this date: Piedmont-area businessman and developer Jim Morrow wants to bring six new businesses to a proposed shopping area he will pay to develop along U.S. 278. In return, he has asked the city to pay for an access road to the businesses, a road he will deed over to the city once it’s complete. Mayor George Hendrix said the new businesses would be nice, but he’s not sure the city has the money pay for the new road.