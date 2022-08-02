Look Back ... to one more year at JHS, 1997

Aug. 2, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Aug. 2, 1997, in The Star: If they can just hang on for one more year, most of Jacksonville teenagers will have a brand new high school to attend next year. For now, however, the task at hand for Jacksonville city schools is to get the current Jacksonville High School ready for its last hurrah — a daunting project, considering the poor physical condition of the building. Once it’s empty for good after this term, the two-story brick structure will be demolished. A few portions, such as the junior high wing and the gym, will be retained for use by the city of Jacksonville for recreational and meeting facilities. Also this date: Several thousand fish, not several hundred, were killed recently by raw sewage that was allowed into Cane Creek from the Fort McClellan sewage plant. The McClellan Boulevard plant is run by Atlanta-based Optech, and the sewage spill was blamed on an overload of storm water while part of the filtering system was out of service. The state’s environmental agency will assess a fine for the fish kill, but it’s not clear yet whether it will be paid by Optech or the Army.