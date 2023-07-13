Look Back ... to old new winners of the Sunny King Classic, 1998

July 13, 1948, in The Star: Anniston’s recreation department will welcome the Jacksonville High School band, under the direction of J. E. Duncan, to play at Zinn Park tomorrow evening as the musical attraction in the department’s weekly program. The 40-piece high school band will be augmented by several members of the college band, under Johnny Long and Charles Manasco as assistant directors. Also this date: Anniston police are on the lookout for the owner of a horse which briefly stopped traffic by wandering down Noble Street between 9th and 10th streets early today. The errant horse is now lodged at the city garage, where the owner can claim him.
July 13, 1998, in The Star: After winning the Sunny King Charity Classic three years in a row, 1994-96, the golfing team of Eric Hamilton and Patrick Cushman suffered an off year last year, coming in fifth. Yesterday, however, in the 20th edition of the annual fundraiser/sporting event, they wresting the title back at Anniston Country Club on the first hole of a sudden-death against Chip Howell and Buster Inman. All told, the Classic this year raised $105,000 for area charities.