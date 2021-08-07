Look Back ... to Ohatchee seeking more retail space, 1996

Aug. 7, 1946, in The Star: Ernest Kangelos of Anniston is supplying home folks and friends in Greece with shortening, cane sugar and other hard-to-get food items during Europe’s food crisis, leaders of the Greek War Relief Association (GWRA) said, for today he sent 590 lbs. of food “via GWRA” to 14 families in Greece. Also this date: Pell City, where the City Council suspended its three-man police force at the insistence of a delegation of residents, has only one officer on duty today. Mayor W. T. Starnes said he had selected Ab Dorough as temporary night officer, but added that he was uncertain as to when the two vacancies would be filled. Police Chief Luke Jinwright and his two officers were suspended two nights ago after spokesmen for the delegation charged the officers had “unnecessarily beaten” a white man arrested last week, according to the mayor.
Aug. 7, 1996, in The Star: Nine months after the state agreed to replace Calhoun County’s public health clinic, a site for a new facility still has not been selected. There’s a deadline for that state money — State Health Officer Donald Williamson said the county must find a site by Nov. 15 to receive money from a state bond issue and the facility must be built before May 1999, the deadline for the bond proceeds to actually be used. Also this date: Hoping it can match the success of its recently opened Jack’s restaurant, the Ohatchee Town Council is negotiating to buy a plot of land it might use for a new shopping mall less than a mile down Alabama 77 from the fast food establishment. A South Carolina family who owns the land is asking $75,000 for a 15-acre plot of land; Mayor Joe Roberson would not say how much the city is offering for the land because the deal is still being negotiated.