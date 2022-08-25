Look Back ... to officials in 1997 worrying about their computers on Jan. 1, 2000

Aug. 25, 1947, in The Star: The Calhoun County Fair opens officially tomorrow afternoon at 2 at Oxford Lake Park with an address by Anniston Star owner Col. H. M. Ayers. The entrance ribbons will be cut and the judging of the exhibits will begin at 3. Today, booths are being arranged and tonight at 7 there will be an old-time dress revue featuring styles of antebellum days. At 8 p.m. the bands of Oxford and Alexandria high schools will perform in concert. Folks will have to wait until Saturday for the fun stuff, such a contests for eating pies, eating watermelon and bubble-gum blowing. There will also be prizes for the largest family present, the oldest man, the oldest woman and so forth.
Aug. 25, 1997, in The Star: Reading comprehension is the key to improving test scores and getting the Anniston school system off “academic alert” status, according to a state testing expert who met with Anniston High School teachers last week. Anniston is one of three Alabama school systems on alert status because it failed to meet the state’s requirements for improving test results. Also this date: There’s concern among some computer programming experts that the arrival of Jan. 1, 2000, will present operational problems owing to how computer software records and expresses dates – by the final two digits of the year. Anniston City Councilman Andy Hatley last week encouraged officials from city agencies to find out how many of their computers rely on the two-digit date codes, then figure out how much it would cost to fix them. In other local public agencies besides City Hall, computer managers say they’re grappling with the problem, too.