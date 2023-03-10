 Skip to main content
Look Back ... to officers named for Rotary Club, 1948

vault 1976

From "Bicentennial Minutes" on CBS-TV to local observances of every sort across the nation, something was happening all the time in 1976 to celebrate the nation's 200th birthday. In this case, as publicized on March 10, 1976, it was a concert by Fort McClellan's 14th Army Band.

March 10, 1948, in The Star: Winston Brooke, local accountant, was named to the presidency of the Anniston Rotary Club for the year beginning July 1, according to an announcement made yesterday by the club’s board of directors. Flint Gray, retiring president, will be vice president; Paul Alexander will be secretary-treasurer; and Miller Sproull, sergeant-at-arms.

March 10, 1998, in The Star: Bingo regulators stopped just short of refusing a permit for I-20 Bingo yesterday, leaving Hobson City’s biggest revenue generator and the county’s last high-stakes bingo hall with an uncertain future. The Calhoun County Bingo Regulatory Commission told I-20 Bingo it would have to stop paying its 50 employees and answer tough questions at next month’s meeting if it hopes to stay open.