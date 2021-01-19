Look Back … to objections to major projects, 1996.

Jan. 19, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Jan. 19, 1996, in The Star: Anniston native John Wheeler was named The Anniston Star’s “Citizen of the Year” today during the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting. Wheeler, 64, made his occupational name as an outstanding bank executive, rising locally through the ranks of that profession, but he won the award for his considerable civic deeds. Leading projects that focus on the development of business and industry seem to be Wheeler’s strong suit. The Star’s “Citizen of the Year” award dates back to 1954. Also this date: Speaking of citizens, many spoke their piece last night in two separate forums related to ongoing projects of long-term importance in the Anniston area. One forum drew vocal opposition to the Army’s plan to incinerate chemical weapons at Anniston Army Depot, while the other drew equally passionate objections to the Alabama Highway Department’s plan to widen Golden Springs Road to five lanes preparatory to building an all-new highway over Fort McClellan mountains northward to the intersection of U.S. 431 and Alabama 21.