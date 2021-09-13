Look Back ... to objections to Ayers State relocation, 1996

Sept. 13, 1946, in The Star: The meat shortage continues in Anniston, with estimates being only about one-third the volume is being received, compared to the time before price ceilings were lifted on meats. Beef, pork and even sausage is becoming almost impossible to obtain. Poultry is still available. Also this date: There’s a chance the city of Anniston might be able to acquire ownership and take possession of its USO club properties at no cost. Early this year the city made separate offers for the club used by black servicemen and the club used by white servicemen, but a few days ago Washington officials announced they were rejecting all bids. In a telephone conversation with Congressman Sam Hobbs, however, City Commission Chairman J. F. King learned that Hobbs and others are starting a movement to have Congress pass a law that would give the USO clubs to the cities in which they were located. Additionally: In a progress report on the cleanup efforts ongoing since the April tornado that ripped apart downtown Anniston, it’s noted that many scars and signs of damage remain. Huge cranes had to be borrowed from Fort McClellan to lift great oaks out of the streets. Because the trees were growing so close to them, sidewalks must be repaired in many locations.
Sept. 13, 1996, in The Star: The Calhoun County Commission yesterday voted to draw up a purchase option on a 3-acre piece of property off Alabama 202 in Anniston as a possible site for a new Health Department building. The state will pay for the building, but needs the county to provide the land. Also this date: A plan to study the position of moving Ayers State Technical College to a ready-made larger campus on Fort McClellan property triggered a full-scale attack yesterday from Etowah County legislators fearful of a future community college in Anniston — competition for their own Gadsden State. Addressing a work session of the Alabama Board of Education, the Etowah County contingent took turns attacking the idea that Ayers State might ultimately transition to becoming a full community college.