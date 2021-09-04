Look Back ... to objections to an office building, 1946

Sept. 4, 1946, in The Star: A hearing on a complaint by J. C. A. Hamilton, asking for an injunction to restrain the City of Anniston from proceeding with construction of a $300,000 Medical Arts Center on the property of Anniston Memorial Hospital, will be held Sept. 11 before a judge in Talladega. A voluminous complaint, setting forth that the City of Anniston authorized financing of the building through a bond issue which was not submitted to a vote of the people, “as required by Alabama law,” was filed with Judge George F. Wooten yesterday afternoon. Ground has been broken for the medical office building and its construction will continue, the judge said this morning. Also this date: By special resolution, the Anniston Board of Education last night broke a 25-year-old policy to permit the congregation of the Baptist Tabernacle to use one room in the North Noble School until Jan. 1, at which time the church will have its own quarters available, replacing that which was recently destroyed by fire. The board stated that the emergency created by the fire deserved special consideration.
Sept. 4, 1996, in The Star: Given the choice to attend either Oxford or Calhoun County schools, most parents of the Coldwater community have shown they’re happy to keep their kids where they are. Only six of 153 children living in Coldwater switched to the Oxford school district after residents were given the choice to go there or stick with Coldwater School. The Coldwater area is still involved in an annexation process that will determine its school district, hence the current option available.