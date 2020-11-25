Look Back ... to nylons ready for a shopping rush, 1945

Nov. 25, 1945, in The Star: Nylon hosiery for women is finally on its way, but local retailers are worried about how it should be allocated. In a survey made of Anniston stores yesterday, it was learned that about 20 percent believed in a “first come, first served” sales plan, while another 20 percent believed there should be orderly distribution, with registration for the product taken in advance. “They’d wreck the store if we sold them over the counter,” said one merchant who has been taking orders since V-J Day. The other 60 percent were on the fence about which course to take. Limited stock of nylons should be arriving by the middle of December. Also this date: On Monday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m., local radio station WHMA, with the American Broadcasting Company, will broadcast in its entirety Richard Wagner’s “Lohengrin.” It will mark the first time that a full Metropolitan Opera evening has been carried to radio listeners.
Nov. 25, 1995, in The Star: The congregation of Sunny Eve Baptist Church has set aside today and tomorrow to reflect on its past and to observe its 60th anniversary. Today’s service opens a year-long celebration that’s expected to end the fourth Sunday in June, 1996, with the burial of a time capsule during homecoming. Sunny Eve was organized in 1935 following a revival on the farm of Rev. R. A. Riddle. Initially, the congregation consisted of former members from the Baptist churches at Holley Springs, Bethlehem and Harmony. Also this date: Mac Campbell, Alexandria High School’s all-state sophomore running back, destroyed any idea Mortimer Jordan might have had for an upset when he rushed for 200 yards on 13 attempts and scored five touchdowns — all in the first half. The Valley Cubs’ 39-9 victory last night sends them to the semifinal round of the state playoffs, where a rematch against Cleburne County awaits.