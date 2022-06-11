Look Back ... to nursing school qualifications, 1947

June 11, 1947, in The Star: A number of responses from prospective nursing students at Anniston Memorial Hospital have been received since the publicity campaign surrounding Nurse Enrollment Week, June 2-7. Mrs. Dean Johnson, director of nurses, said requirements are that a candidate should be at least 17-and-half to 18 years old and have been among the upper third of her high school graduating class, having had at least one year of science and one of math. A good nurse also needs, she said, good health, accuracy, a liking for people, good judgment, integrity, imagination, humor, sympathy, understanding, kindliness, poise and resourcefulness. The school of nursing in Anniston is fully accredited, Mrs. Johnson noted. Also this date: John H. Chilton, pioneer citizen and one of the very first settlers of Anniston, will celebrate his 95th birthday in his home at 524 Mulberry Avenue tomorrow. After emigrating from England in 1888, “Uncle Jack,” as he’s fondly called, worked in the first rolling mills here when Anniston was beginning to be a thriving town. His daughter-in-law, Mrs. T. H. Chilton, lives with “Uncle Jack,” who has been confined to bed for the past four years.
June 11, 1997, in The Star: West Anniston needs more polling places, City Council members James Montgomery (Ward 2) and Debra Foster (Ward 3) told the council last night. Montgomery said a large majority of low- to middle-income residents in his district do not have transportation to polls, and those who live in Randolph Park have to cross railroad tracks and go to Carver Center to vote. He said he’d like at least one voting machine at the Wiggins Community Center in Randolph Park. Also this date: Tape-Craft Corp., which recently broke ground for a new plant in Oxford, was rewarded by the Oxford City Council last night with a 10-year tax break. The company won’t be exempt from school taxes, but will be exempt from local and state taxes for other uses. The break will save the firm about $22,000 annually. The company hopes to be in its new 160,000-square-foot plant by January 1998.