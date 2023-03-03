 Skip to main content
Look Back ... to nurses' alarm over a proposed 'specialty' job, 1948

vault 1955

A visit by actor Ronald Reagan to the General Electric plant in Anniston was planned for later in March, 1955, it was announced on March 3. (The future president did in fact pay that visit, as scheduled.)

March 3, 1948, in The Star: J. P. Floyd, an educator of 25 years’ experience, has been chosen by the Cleburne County Board of Education to be the new principal of Cleburne County High School in Heflin. A newcomer to this part of the state, Mr. Floyd assumed his duties on March 1. Also this date: Nurses gathered in a professional meeting last night at Anniston Memorial Hospital heard, with some alarm, of a proposed plan to train “doctors’ assistants” in the course of one year to do bedside nursing, stenography, bookkeeping, laboratory and X-ray work. A representative of the Alabama State Nurses Association declared that young women who believe they only need one year to learn all the skills necessary to be medically useful to a doctor are being deluded.

March 3, 1998, in The Star: Alabama Lt. Gov. Don Siegelman hopes to hit the political jackpot by running for governor on an education lottery that would give scholarships to good students, set up a pre-K program and put more technology in the schools. Siegelman has been making campaign stops in recent days pitching this theme.