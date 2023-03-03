Look Back ... to nurses' alarm over a proposed 'specialty' job, 1948

March 3, 1948, in The Star: J. P. Floyd, an educator of 25 years’ experience, has been chosen by the Cleburne County Board of Education to be the new principal of Cleburne County High School in Heflin. A newcomer to this part of the state, Mr. Floyd assumed his duties on March 1. Also this date: Nurses gathered in a professional meeting last night at Anniston Memorial Hospital heard, with some alarm, of a proposed plan to train “doctors’ assistants” in the course of one year to do bedside nursing, stenography, bookkeeping, laboratory and X-ray work. A representative of the Alabama State Nurses Association declared that young women who believe they only need one year to learn all the skills necessary to be medically useful to a doctor are being deluded.
March 3, 1998, in The Star: Alabama Lt. Gov. Don Siegelman hopes to hit the political jackpot by running for governor on an education lottery that would give scholarships to good students, set up a pre-K program and put more technology in the schools. Siegelman has been making campaign stops in recent days pitching this theme.