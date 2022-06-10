Look Back ... to Noble Street improvements planned, 1997

June 10, 1947, in The Star: Funeral services will be held this afternoon for Dr. Ruben Terrell McCraw, 58, who died at Anniston Memorial Hospital last night. Residing at 1130 Christine Avenue, Dr. McCraw had been a physician in Oxford since 1913. He was born and reared here and graduated from the School of Medicine at the University of Alabama in 1913. He also served two terms as a Calhoun County Commissioner during the 1930s. Also this date: Vowell Motor Company Inc. has been founded in Jacksonville by a man named Gray Vowell, who will sell Ford vehicles in the college town. With Anniston’s King Motor Company since 1929, Mr. Vowell will serve as the new company’s general manager and secretary-treasurer. Other stockholders in the company are J. F. King and E. D. King, who will function as president and vice president, respectively. A certificate of incorporation has been filed in the county probate office.
June 10, 1997, in The Star: Money problems will force Anniston schools to cut staff for the coming year, with assistant principals, school librarians and counselors, as well as teachers, falling to the budgetary axe. However, during a work session yesterday afternoon, the Anniston Board of Education agreed to postpone cutting any principal-level jobs because those cuts will be made when it closes entire schools. Board president Bob Etnire said it’s a virtual certainty that two schools will be closed, although probably not for the coming school year. Also this date: A downtown Anniston renovation project that will improve Noble Street’s appearance between 8th and 15th Street will be carried out in six phases starting this September and stretching until May of next year. Traffic signals and street lights will be replaced and the street itself will be dug up so that old trolley tracks can be removed and the road surface can be graded more effectively. The announcement of the plan was made after property owners of the district convened and decided the precise timing of the plan’s phases.