Look Back ... to no Sacred Heart high school for now, 1996

March 28, 1946, in The Star: Cheaha Lodge, the 14-room hotel inside the 2,679-acre Cheaha State Park, will open for the season on Monday, April 1, according to word from the Anniston Chamber or Commerce. George Culver will be the lodge manager this year. The lodge has a Munford mailing address for anyone wishing to make reservations. The plan of development of Cheaha Park includes the preservation of the natural and primitive rather than its obliteration, and for this reason large areas have been preserved for hiking. Pulpit Rock is famous as a lookout point. Also this date: According to Mrs. Margaret Klein, who essentially pioneered public welfare work in Calhoun County when she became child welfare superintendent in 1928, the most important trend she has noticed in the past 18 years is the perceptive change welfare has undergone in the public eye, from that of “relief” to “assistance.” In all groups, the idea is passing that public assistance is charity. The public is coming to realize more and more that the welfare of all members of society is the responsibility of all members of society. Today, she said, there is a growing feeling that a person is often entitled to public assistance even though he might not be starving.
March 28, 1996, in The Star: Officials with the Catholic diocese in Birmingham have decided that Sacred Heart Catholic School, offering Anniston-area students an education in grades K-8, should not commence the process to eventually become a full 12-grade high school. The officials recommend instead the local parish concentrate on its project to build a new church in Golden Springs. Disappointed parents say they’ll keep pressing the issue, however. Also this date: A spate of attacks on black-congregation churches around the South is racial “domestic terrorism” that needs a stronger response from authorities and the American public, civil rights and church leaders say. Most cases remain unsolved in a list of 45 black churches firebombed, set afire or heavily vandalized in the South since January 1990. Many of the churches, nearly all small and in rural area, have had trouble rebuilding.