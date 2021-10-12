Look Back ... to no-pass, no-play passing its first test, 1996

Oct. 12, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Oct. 12, 1996, in The Star: A motion for a temporary restraining order that would halt implementation of the Anniston school board’s no-pass, no-play policy has been denied, meaning the policy remains in effect. Calhoun County Circuit Judge Malcolm Street Jr. yesterday set an Oct. 25 court for a hearing on a motion for a preliminary injunction against the policy, which requires that students who want to participate in extracurricular activities must maintain a letter grade of at least a “C” in each of their subjects on their report cards. Report cards for the first six weeks of the school year come out in a few days and school officials have said the policy will be implemented the following Monday. Also this date: There was plenty of passing and playing at Pleasant Valley last night as the home team came up short against an Ohatchee Indians squad determined to avenge two years of losses. “I’m really proud to win after they have beaten us two years in a row,” Ohatchee quarterback Matt Moon said. For his part, Ohatchee senior Bubba Curvin contributed 126 all-purpose yards, two touchdowns and, on defense, three sacks.