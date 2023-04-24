Look Back ... to new warning sirens for county, 1998

April 24, 1948: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
April 24, 1998, in The Star: Calhoun County rural residents will have a better chance of hearing community warnings this fall after the Emergency Management Agency uses $433,000 to install 14 new emergency sirens. Most of them will be put in areas where residents hear only a faint whine when dangerous weather is nearby. Also this date: Officials see no fast-track answers to the problem of slow traffic headed toward the world’s fastest speedway. So traffic control officers plan to do nothing differently to remedy the biennial traffic pileup cause by too many cars occupying too little space on the roads leading to Talladega Superspeedway. The big race on April 26 is expected to attract more than 150,000 fans.