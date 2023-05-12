Look Back ... to new tuition plan sought for county students at Anniston High, 1948

May 12, 1948, in The Star: Approximately 160 elementary and junior high school music students will take part in a school concert to be presented in the Anniston High School auditorium May 14 under the direction of Alexander H. Ware of the music department. Starting off with 80 violins playing groups of folk songs and Southern melodies, the first section of the program will advance into more difficult compositions. The final number will be performed by five young boys of exceptional musical talent: Bill Brazelton, a junior high student; Fred Ezell, Hoyt McKerley and Bobby Sanderson of Noble Street School; and Karl Wiegand of Woodstock School. Also this date: A committee representing the scholastic communities of Blue Mountain, Weaver, Parkwood and Saks has recommended to the Calhoun County Board of Education that negotiations be started with the Anniston school board whereby all fees should be waived for county children attending Anniston High School, with transportation for these students to be provided by the county. Ninety-one junior and senior school students from the aforementioned communities attend the city high school. They or their families pay their transportation and tuition.
May 12, 1998, in The Star: Twenty-three people have applied to be superintendent of Anniston’s public schools, according to figures from the Alabama Association of School Boards. The organization is aiding local officials in the initial phases of the search. Also this date: Two teams of Anniston High School computer students captured awards at last week’s statewide supercomputer exposition. The project about antibiotics and bacteria was second place overall winner in Division I of the competition; the project also won “Best of Category” award in the medical category. The project entitled “Fractal Coastlines: Can They Be Measured?,” achieved the “Best Overall Students Choice Award,” voted by all of the students attending the expo in Huntsville.