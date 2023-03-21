Look Back ... to new seats coming to the speedway, 1998

March 21, 1948, in The Star: J. A. Dunn, assistant principal of Calhoun County Training School, was the guest speaker for the Dorcas Art and Social Club during a recent meeting of the City Federation of Colored Women’s Clubs, which was held at Friendship Baptist Church. Mr. Dunn’s subject was “The Right Place,” and he challenged the club women to take the right place in the church, school and community. Response to this very timely address was given by Mrs. Agartha Elston. [The previous item was found in a relatively new column in The Star at this time, under the headline, “Activities Of Colored People Of Anniston,” compiled by Bessie M. Washington, 1702 Cooper Avenue.] Also this date: Famous 1930s child star Freddie Bartholomew will not be appearing in a stage production in Anniston on the night of March 24 because the entire touring production of “The Hasty Heart” was terminated after its appearance in Savannah, Ga., last night.
March 21, 1998, in The Star: The new 256 area code for this part of Alabama takes effect in two days, but Terry Wilson, president of Higginbotham Printing Co. in Anniston said he hasn’t seen an unusual number of customers seeking updated business cards or stationery containing the new area code. A BellSouth spokesman said the transition is designed to be gradual — for the next six months, callers may use either 205 or 256, but after Sept. 28, the latter will be required. Also this date: Talladega Superspeedway officials announced yesterday that a new 11,000-seat section will be built on the front stretch of the track, and will be ready for occupancy by the Winston 500 in October. It will mark the ninth time in the last 10 years Talladega has added permanent grandstand seats. The seats will be directly across from pit road, where the old press section used to be. Speedway president Grant Lynch compared them to 50-yard-line seats at a football stadium. The seats cost $175, but that includes admission to both the Saturday and Sunday races.