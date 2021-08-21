Look Back ... to new school year imminent in county, 1946

Aug. 21, 1946, in The Star: With the first hint of crisp fall weather this week, some 6,000 children throughout Calhoun County understand that the end of summer vacation is almost here. The school term begins Aug. 26 for children but first, on the preceding Saturday, teacher training institutes will be held; white teachers will meet at the USO Club on Gurnee Avenue and Black teachers will meet at the County Training School at Hobson City. County Superintendent A. C. Shelton made clear that he will abide by the new state law that requires all children who are beginning their first year of school to be six years old on or before Oct. 1, 1946. The new year for schools in the Calhoun County system begins with a moderate shortage of teachers and a severe shortage of reliable buses. Fifteen vehicles have been applied for, but no delivery date has yet been set. Also this date: Boy Scout Troop 3 of the Saks School community camped at Cheaha State park last weekend. Boyd Vaughan, assistant Scoutmaster, was in charge. The boys who enjoyed the experience were Robert Childs, Van Childs, Ray Cash, Roland Cash, Lewis Cash, Roy Ezell, Clyde Ezell, Wallace Vaughan, Cecil Vaughan, Wallace Neal, Gene Burgess, Clarence Watkins and Virgil Harper.
Aug. 21, 1996, in The Star: After 12 years as mayor of Ohatchee, Joe Roberson doesn’t think his work is done. He has big plans for the town and wants to see them brought to fruition. But Roberson’s two challengers in the Aug. 27 municipal election, Anniston firefighter Wayne Brooks, 42, and retired Birmingham firefighter Johnny Lance, 52, think the town needs change at the top. Also this date: A tentative agreement reached yesterday calls for the Calhoun County Commission to sell the existing health department building on 8th Street to Regional Medical Center, then use the money to buy the Tyler Tennis Center land nearby from the city of Anniston. That 4.7-acre site is where the new health department building would go.