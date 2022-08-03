Look Back ... to new Packards in Anniston, 1947

Aug. 3, 1947, in The Star: The Alabama Senate today essentially presented an ultimatum to Auburn and the University of Alabama that they need to resume their football rivalry or else they’ll see their operating funds cut off next year. The action set off considerable debate among alumni and fans, with one Alabama trustee questioning whether such an ultimatum is even constitutional. The schools last met on the gridiron in 1907. Also this date: It’s only just now August, but the first of the 1948 model automobiles are ready to be viewed. In this instance it’s the new Packards, at Liberty Sales & Service, 108 West 11th, owned by R. B. Carpenter and Bob Lipham. The new Super Eight convertible, for example, boasts the new Comfort-Aire fresh air recirculating system, and its windows are push-button controlled for lowering and raising. Additionally: A profile article takes note of the bottling industry in Anniston, which is represented by five different companies employing a total of 136 people. The drinks bottled at these plants include Coca-Cola, Royal Crown Cola, Nehi grape and orange, Dr. Pepper, Old Colony, Budwine, NuGrape and Pop Kola.
Aug. 3, 1997, in The Star: Jacksonville city officials recently received the deeds to the southern portion of its Rails to Trails project, putting Jacksonville in ownership of all the trail in its area. It previously secured the rights to the northern portion. Also this date: Organizers of the Woodstock 5K held yesterday tried to make this year’s event more appealing to families and children. A competitive 1-mile run for the 12-and-under set was added, with several prize categories based on age. Also notable this year was the regular appearance of 300 troops from Fort McClellan running the course in formation; these are probably the final years for that to happen, given the fort’s scheduled closure in 1999.