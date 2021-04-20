Look Back ... to new health care for military, 1996

April 20, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
April 20, 1996, in The Star: The rising cost of health care takes no prisoners, even from the world’s strongest military force. Health care costs perceived as out of control, as well as downsizing in personnel, have forced the military to abandon its traditional health insurance coverage for managed care — a move that will affect some 25,000 active-duty personnel, retirees and dependents in this area. As of July 1, they will switch from CHAMPUS insurance to Tricare, a form of managed care building around primary-care doctors and designed to hold down costs. Also this date: Danny Payne has been head coach at Hokes Bluff for 17 seasons, but now he has resigned to turn the reins of the football program over to someone else. “The kids who are playing here right now were born since I started at Hokes Bluff. I feel like the program really needs a change. So it’s going to change from the top down,” Payne told the Gadsden Times. So far, his entire coaching career has been at Hokes Bluff.