Look Back ... to new governments in power, 1946 and '96

Oct. 8, 1946, in The Star: As The Star speculated might happen, a clean sweep of Anniston City Hall was indeed carried out by the new administration, headed by Mayor E. D. Banks, on the second day of its existence. The new appointments were announced at 3 p.m. this afternoon. Most noteworthy perhaps is that for the first time in the city’s history, the office of Chief of Police does not appear on the roster of civic officers. It has been replaced by a newly created Director of Traffic and Law Enforcement. First holder of that position is Cecil C. Miller, who will be assisted by a special traffic investigator who will work for a solution on existing traffic problems in Anniston. Among other named officers of the city will be L. O. Treadaway, city clerk, J. Dan Jones, city treasurer, and Richard Emerson, age 33, and W. D. DeBardeleban, who will share duties as city attorney. Also this date: A Crippled Children’s Clinic will be held tomorrow at the Calhoun County Health Department building. More than 230 children from this county are registered to attend, it was announced today by Mrs. Drayton Bernhard, county chairman for that cause. An orthopedic surgeon, an orthopedic nurse and a social worker will be on hand to conduct the clinic, which observes and diagnoses cases.
Oct. 8, 1996, in The Star: Newly elected Anniston Mayor Gene Stedham called for a more efficient, more harmonious city government as he and City Council members were sworn into office yesterday. Stedham vowed to reduce the number of city boards and to set up a business-endowed fund for city workers who have efficient ideas for running the city. “I will ask the council to be mindful that although they represent individual wards, they serve the entire city,” Stedham told the gathered crowd at the City Meeting Center. On the council with Stedham are Andy Hatley, James Montgomery, Debra Foster and Hans Gray. Mayors in Oxford, Piedmont and Hobson City were also sworn into office yesterday.