Look Back ... to new funding for the AIDS clinic, 1996

Feb. 9, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Feb. 9, 1996, in The Star: With the president’s signature on a sweeping law to overhaul the nation’s telecommunications structure and its governing regulations, major companies in certain markets are springing into action to offer new services. BellSouth, for example, immediately began offering long-distance service to its cellular companies. Consumers in northeast Alabama, however, might be spared some of the marketing onslaught for the time being. Said Don Richey, general manager of Time Warner Cable in Anniston, “I don’t see anything happening for at least three years. But long term, every cable operators will be looking at expanding its services into telephone and data services. In the short term, we’re not going to see a lot of changes.” Also this date: After being turned down by the state in November for funding to rebuild the AIDS clinic a fire destroyed last year, Hobson City has been awarded a $228,650 grant during a second review cycle. The clinic’s executive director, Deborah Wade, was elated by the news. Mrs. Wade said the clinic’s Noble Street facility is too small and doesn’t afford patients the privacy that the center’s former location did. The new one will be built on Martin Luther King Drive on the same site occupied by the one that burned.