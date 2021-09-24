Look Back … to new-driver failings, 1946.

Sept. 24, 1946, in The Star: The food crisis continues locally. Anniston’s housewives are beginning to complain about the cost of living as the retail price of fryers climbs to an average of 80 cents a pound and butter skyrockets to 90 cents a pound. Meat simply isn’t available. Most of the Anniston restaurants reported that their meat supplies were almost, if not entirely, exhausted. A few were “lucky enough” to have a small supply in their coolers and haven’t felt the pinch yet. With the disappearance of met in others, however, chefs are substituting fish, poultry and vegetables in the menus. Immediate relief from the high prices or unavailability seems to be nowhere in sight. according to surveys. Also this date: Fifty percent of the people applying for driving licenses in Calhoun County are not passing the written examination, Wallace W. Waites, driving license examiner for five counties, revealed. Waites said that apparently would-be drivers are not studying the “Drivers Manual” which explains state regulations. A person must be 15 years old to drive a car in Alabama; brand-new drivers will get a 30-day learner’s permit which is good only if a licensed driver is in the seat with the pupil.
Sept. 24, 1996, in The Star: At a recent reunion of multiple graduating classes from Anniston High School, around 450 members representing years from 1923 to 1947 gathered at the City Meeting Center to enjoy events celebrating that camaraderie. The earliest graduate present was Mildred Jordan Tidmore ’23, who came over from Atlanta for a wonderful time. Her friend Gladys Hammett ’28, as well as Alma Hall Sullivan ’26, Hester Ledbetter Smith ’28, Mary Bennefield Willams ’30, Hildegard Ledbetter Hoit ’31 and Ann Cornelius Butterly '31, also added a special warmth to the festivities. Of course, everyone was extremely complimentary of the facilities at the relatively new City Meeting Center.