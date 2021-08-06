Look Back ... to new dorms planned for JSTC, 1946

Aug. 6, 1946, in The Star: The influx of veterans and others swelling the rolls at Jacksonville State Teachers College has sparked a new building program that will cost $676,000. The federal government and the State Building Commission have given priority to the construction of two men’s dormitories at the college. The contracts for each will be let in the coming weeks. A new high school building is also lined up for early construction but it’s not expected to receive formal approval until facilities that help veterans get into the pipeline. JSTC President Houston Cole said he’s confident the high school will be approved early in 1947. The buildings will be erected on the new campus, the ultimate goal being to abandon the “old campus” on which stand buildings constructed in the early history of the institution. Also this date: Anniston police Chief J. L. Peek has issued an order to his men to pick up all stragglers and vagrants as part of an all-out campaign launched here to curb the rising threat of nightly burglaries within the city. Said the chief, “The apprehending of petty lawbreakers is the only way to halt what now threatens to become something more serious than nuisance prowlers … We are convinced that this series of crimes is the work of amateurs.” Military police from the fort will aid in the effort, the chief indicated. Additionally: Sterling Jewelers, Anniston’s newest jewelry store, held its formal opening this week in a modern, air-cooled store at 1027 Noble Street. H. E. Gordon, the new store’s manager, is a former jewelry store operator in Anniston who recently returned from service with the Navy.
Aug. 6, 1996, in The Star: At least 25 teachers have resigned from the Anniston public school system this summer, an attrition that has cost the school system experienced teachers in core subjects at Anniston High School and about half of the seventh- and eighth-grade teachers at the middle school. The 25 who are leaving do not represent retirements. Instead, according to an in-depth pair of articles on the topic, they are by and large leaving because they don’t perceive teachers getting the support from the school board, the central office — particularly Superintendent Paul Goodwin — that they need to do their jobs. School officials said that many of the recently created vacancies have already been filled. Also this date: During a called meeting on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 4, the Piedmont City Council unanimously elected mayor pro tem Bill Baker to be the city’s new mayor. He will complete the term of Mayor Vera Stewart, who died recently at a Gadsden hospital.