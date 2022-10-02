Look Back ... to new cars for Anniston police, 1997

Oct. 2, 1947, in The Star: A breakneck chase by Anniston police a few nights ago ended with the arrest of two men and the confiscation of a souped-up 1940 Ford coupe — boasting a newer engine, dual carburetors and electric fuel pumps. The car was also equipped with a short-wave radio tuned to the frequency of Anniston police radio, which definitely caught authorities’ attention. Drawing fines in city court for their escapades were Lenton Sweigert, 23, of East 24th Street, Anniston, and Howard Kiker, 28, of Anniston Rt. 4.
Oct. 2, 1997, in The Star: Anniston police could use a few good cars — so they’re getting 10 new ones. But that still leaves 32 cars in their fleet that are the black-and-white patrol cars that have nosed down Anniston’s streets for many years. The 10 new cars — full-sized Ford sedans — will be white with a blue, gold and black striped theme. The department will get another 14 cars in the next year. Also this date: Circuit Judge Sam Monk will give up the position of presiding judge for the Seventh Judicial Circuit next month and pass the gavel to Circuit Judge Joel Laird. Monk, who has served in the post for five years, said yesterday he is resigning effective Nov. 1 to give someone else the chance to oversee circuit courts in Calhoun and Cleburne counties. Monk says it’s a very time-consuming job, in that it involves several duties of a non-judicial nature, such as overseeing maintenance in the courthouse.