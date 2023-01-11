Look Back ... to new buildings for Calhoun County schools, 1958

Jan. 11, 1948, in The Star: The Calhoun County Board of Education has learned from the Federal Works Agency that the board’s offer to buy the Saks and the Bynum school buildings for $10,000 has been accepted, Superintendent A. C. Shelton said. The original cost of the two buildings constructed by the federal government during the wartime emergency was $89,000, and the county board has been negotiating to buy the structures for several months. Also this date: Natural gas lines for Jacksonville and Piedmont came a little closer to reality yesterday with official approval of an extension of lines of the Southern Natural Gas Company of Birmingham to include White Plains. Jacksonville has already laid out plans for constructing lines from its city border to White Plains. Officials of both Jacksonville and Piedmont said yesterday that work on the actual lines would get underway soon.
Jan. 11, 1998, in The Star: For being 107 years old, Lillie Naugher is in pretty good shape. The Alexandria native accepted presents and ate lunch yesterday with relatives at the Western Sizzlin’ in Anniston. Hers has not always been an easy life. After her first husband, Will Jones, died from appendicitis at age 40, she raised eight children between the ages of 7 and 18 by herself on a farm. Today, three children survive from a total of 10.