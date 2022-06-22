Look Back … to new athletic facilities at local institutions, 1947

June 22, 1947, in The Star: A new 5,000-seat football stadium will probably be ready for a possible five-game home schedule for the Jacksonville State Teachers College football team before the season starts this fall, according to a report from the JSTC athletics department. The new stadium will be part of a major construction program that will see two new dormitories and a new high school building erected before the academic year starts. Three of the projects are nearing completion while grading for the football field was begun several weeks ago. The field will be built on the campus at the base of a natural semi-circular wall where concrete seats will be built. The field will be shared with the high school football team, with most of the college games being played under new lights on Thursday nights, while the high school set will probably take over on Friday nights for their home games. Also this date: In other football construction news, Piedmont High School’s athletics field will have steel bleachers to accommodate 500 people installed in the visitors’ section on the north side of the field. The bleachers have been purchased will be ready for used during the upcoming football season. In addition, the ticket box, which also serves as a drink stand and was known as “Gertrude,” has been torn down, to be replaced by a concrete office.
June 22, 1997, in The Star: A number of new job assignments have been announced in The Star’s production department as a result of the retirement of Albert Heard as general foreman earlier this year. Roger Sawyer, a 10-year employee, has been named production director, and Jerry Thornton, a 31-year employee, has been named prepress manager. Other longtime production employees and their new titles are Ronald Edwards, prepress foreman; Jimmy Box, pressroom foreman; and Charlie Hess, production systems manager — meaning he has the thankless task of keeping all the newspaper's production computers operating. Also this date: Passenger traffic at Anniston’s Amtrak station has predictably increased since the restoration last year of daily trains on the Atlanta-to-New Orleans portion of Amtrak’s Crescent route. But Amtrak officials still want a renovation for the former Southern Railway station on West 4th Street, a prospect that’s been stalled for two years.