Look Back ... to National Honor Society inductions, 1947

May 4, 1947, in The Star: The National Honor Society at Anniston High School inducted 11 new members into its ranks Friday afternoon. The students were selected by the faculty on the basis of service, character, leadership and scholarship for the entire four years of high school. Four seniors and seven juniors were selected: Bobby Stanley, who’s president of the Senior Class, plus classmates Thomas Stitt, Bill Wiemeyer and Gladys New; in the younger group are Eddie Burns, Anne Pullen, Jean Little, Carol Bazemore, Maxine Harris, Tommy Watson and Susan Perkins. As is custom, students are unaware they’re being inducted until they’re tapped from the audience during a candlelight ceremony. Jimmy Meigs is the current president of the society at the high school. Also this date: In news from the wedding beat, we learn that in a ceremony April 14 at the home of the Rev. W. A. Broome, Miss Frances Howard of Alexandria and Claude Dear Jr. of Anniston became Mr. and Mrs. Claude Dear Jr. The new couple honeymooned in Florida and they now reside at 2400 Noble Street.
May 4, 1997, in The Star: Anniston city officials have organized the third “Clean and Green Campaign,” a citywide volunteer effort to pick up after litterbugs. This year’s event, which runs from May 10-17, will draw on the help of elementary school children, city employees and numerous businesses to spend those days tidying up. During last fall’s cleanup campaign, Anniston residents traveled 29 miles to pick up 279 tons of litter from 60 public areas throughout the city. Also this date: A newsfeature article by former Anniston Star staff writer Rick Bragg — now of the New York Times — analyzes the existence and decline of an old Southern custom: drivers pulling over to the side of the road as a hearse-led funeral procession passes by in the opposite direction. “The gesture not only makes the drive to the cemetery more fluid, by removing such obstacles as left-turning cars, it signals the family [of the deceased] that even the strangers on the road recognize that the person in the coffin had worth. Drivers pull over to show the family that they recognize the dignity of the moment,” Mr. Bragg writes.