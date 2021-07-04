Look Back ... to Nash named principal of Anniston High, 1946

July 4, 1946, in The Star: John J. Nash, assistant principal of Anniston High School for approximately 20 years, yesterday was named principal for the coming year at a special meeting of the Anniston Board of Education. Mrs. Kathleen Brummel was named assistant principal and girls’ adviser. Originally from Oneonta, Mr. Nash served administratively at Weaver and Mechanicsville before coming to Anniston. Also this date: No hope for an early settlement of the city bus strike appeared today as officials of Crescent Operations and representatives of idle union members conferred in company offices in Anniston. Members flatly rejected a proposal yesterday afternoon to call off their strike. It definitely didn’t help matters when Pres Adams, general manager of the bus line, announced that systemwide seniority rights of operators had been withdrawn. Crescent operates transportation in cities besides Anniston, and systemwide seniority rights meant that it was easier for men to take their talents and skills to another location if need be. With Mr. Adams’ announcement, seniority rights are confined only to the city in which they work.
July 4, 1996, in The Star: The Nicaraguan Olympic baseball team arrived at Jacksonville State University yesterday tired and hungry, but excited about the prospects of winning a medal. The team will be living and training at JSU until July 17, when it will move to the Olympic Village in Atlanta to begin competition against seven other Olympic qualifiers. Few of the players speak English and those who did were too tired to talk much last night. Many of the players and coaches had been up since 2 a.m.