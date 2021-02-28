Look Back … to music in the city’s public schools, 1946

Feb. 28, 1946, in The Star: A music education program of 20 minutes every day in Anniston public elementary schools is a regular part of the coursework and has received widespread publicity and interest in education circles across the South. Through it, children have the opportunity to sing together or to listen to music in a carefully planned course of study. Classical composers such as Schubert and Beethoven are studied, also, in addition to the typical juvenile tunes and folk melodies. Mrs. Frank Kirby is music supervisor of the city schools. Also this date: Walter A. Mason, head of the Fine Arts Department of Jacksonville State Teachers College, will attend the upcoming State Music Festival at the University of Alabama and he will take the following high school students with him: Betty Brooks, Hazel Hand, Merita Honea, Dorthy Burns, Betty Ann Fair, John B. Nisbet Jr., Bob Dillon, Gordon Walsh and William Jones. Additionally: With the return of prewar tourist travel imminent, the Anniston Chamber of Commerce is launching a broad publicity campaign to present an image of the city to those taking a trip through these parts. A new tourism booklet, featuring aerial photographs taken by Lance Johnson through the assistance of Anniston Municipal Airport manager Harmon Lane, will be generally available.
Feb. 28, 1996, in The Star: Headstones mark the three graves of Italian prisoners of war who are buried at Fort McClellan. Their final resting place is a half-acre park where 26 German POWs are also buried; all the graves have been carefully tended for many years. But now the Italian government wants to move its soldiers’ remains back to Italy because it believes there’s no guarantee the graves will be well tended after Fort McClellan closes in 1999. If the plan is carried out, the remains would likely be trucked to Chicago or New York and put on a plane to Rome.